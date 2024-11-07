Cameco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.4 million. The…

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $528.2 million in the period.

Cameco shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCJ

