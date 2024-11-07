Cambium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.3 million.

Cambium expects full-year revenue in the range of $40 million to $45 million.

