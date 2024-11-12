CAE: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.5 million.…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.5 million.

The St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $833.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.2 million.

CAE shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.33, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

