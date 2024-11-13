Cadiz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.23. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDZI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.