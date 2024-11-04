Cabot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $137 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $380 million, or $6.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.99 billion.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.80 per share.

Cabot shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $110.09, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.