Cable One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $44.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $7.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.92 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $393.6 million in the period.

Cable One shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $384.78, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO

