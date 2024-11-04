BWX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $69.5 million.…

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $672 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.2 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.7 billion.

BWX shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year.

