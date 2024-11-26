Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $90.6…

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.55 to $3.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.76 to $7.96 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have increased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 69% in the last 12 months.

