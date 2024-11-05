Bruker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.9 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.9 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $864.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.3 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.41 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion.

Bruker shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.