Brooks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $170.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $164.2 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $656.3 million.

Brooks shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.99, a decrease of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZTA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.