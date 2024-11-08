Brookfield Renewable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of $39 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $804 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.2 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

