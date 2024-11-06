Brookfield Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

The real estate investment trust, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had funds from operations of $599 million, or 76 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $73 million, or 18 cents per share.

The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, posted revenue of $5.27 billion in the period.

The company’s shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIP

