Brookfield Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $64 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $20.62 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 79% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.