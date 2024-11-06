Brookdale: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $784.2 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.46, an increase of 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD

