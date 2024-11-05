Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $79.8 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

