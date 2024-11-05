Live Radio
Bristow Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:27 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $365.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTOL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

