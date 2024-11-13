BrightView: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $728.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.8 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $66.4 million, or 20 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion.

BrightView shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.25, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

