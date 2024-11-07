Brighthouse Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $176 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $176 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.99 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.50 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.18 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.09, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

