Brightcove: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brightcove expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year revenue in the range of $197.7 million to $198.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.12. A year ago, they were trading at $2.61.

