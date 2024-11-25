Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported a loss of…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported a loss of $139.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of $4.68 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 44 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $140.5 million, or $4.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $247.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

