Bright Horizons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $54.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $719.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $710.7 million.

Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.37 to $3.42 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.68 billion.

Bright Horizons shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $132.83, a rise of 64% in the last 12 months.

