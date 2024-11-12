BridgeBio Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 7:40 AM

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $162 million in its third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 3.5% in the last 12 months.

