BrasilAgro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period.

