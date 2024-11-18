Brady: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.8 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $377.1 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share.

Brady shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

