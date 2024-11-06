Bowman Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $718,000.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $718,000.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $113.9 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.50, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.