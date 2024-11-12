Boston Omaha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.75, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

