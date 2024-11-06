Borr Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $241.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.41. A year ago, they were trading at $6.27.

