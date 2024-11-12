Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its third quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 98 cents.

