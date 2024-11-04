Boise Cascade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $91 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $91 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $2.33.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $134.26, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

