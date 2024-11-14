Bluebird: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.8 million…

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Bluebird said it expects revenue in the range of $25 million.

The company’s shares closed at 38 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.02.

