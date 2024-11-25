Blue Bird: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $24.7…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $350.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.5 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Blue Bird shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.83, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.