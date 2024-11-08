Bloomin’ Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.82 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

