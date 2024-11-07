Bloom Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.9 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.67, an increase of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

