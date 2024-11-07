Block: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $283.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQ

