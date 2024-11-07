Blink Charging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.4 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.4 million in its third quarter.

The Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.01. A year ago, they were trading at $2.59.

