Blend Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $45.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $39.5 million to $42.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

