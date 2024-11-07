BlackLine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17.2…

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17.2 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $167 million to $169 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $651 million to $653 million.

BlackLine shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.45, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

