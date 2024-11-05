Black Diamond: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $1.80.

