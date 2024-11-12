BKV: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.9 million. The Denver-based…

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $173.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.7 million.

