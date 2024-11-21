BJ’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $155.7 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, BJ’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share.

BJ’s shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

