Bioventus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139 million in the period.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $562 million to $567 million.

Bioventus shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

