Biolase: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOLQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOLQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.58.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOLQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOLQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.