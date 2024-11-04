BioCryst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $14 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.8 million.

BioCryst expects full-year revenue in the range of $443 million to $448 million.

BioCryst shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

