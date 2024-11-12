Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.4…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $92.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.1 million.

Bioceres Crop shares have fallen 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.