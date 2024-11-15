Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 7:19 AM

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 90 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.24.

