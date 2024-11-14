Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Bilibili shares have increased 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.