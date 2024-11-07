BigCommerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $85.8 million to $87.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $331.7 million to $333.7 million.

BigCommerce shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIGC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.