BGSF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $804,000, after…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $804,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period.

BGSF shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.70, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.