Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $81 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.3 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

Beyond Meat shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.58, a drop of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

