Berry Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $69.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $259.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.8 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY

